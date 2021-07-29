Simone Biles’ Olympic exit has been praised by Justin Bieber, Kerry Washington, and other celebrities.

Simone Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from two gymnastics finals she was scheduled to compete in at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Biles cited poor mental health as the reason for her absence, as well as the pressure of living up to people’s expectations after winning four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

In her interviews, Biles added, “We also have to focus on ourselves, because at the end of the day, we’re human, too.” “Rather than just going out there and doing what the world wants us to do, we need to protect our minds and bodies.”

As a result of her decision, the United States was awarded a silver medal, and many celebrities stepped forward to show their support for the most decorated gymnast in American history, encouraging her to prioritize her mental health.

On Wednesday, Justin Bieber turned to Instagram to express his appreciation and support for Biles.

“No one will ever comprehend the pressures you are under!” he wrote. I know we’ve never met, but I’m very proud of you for making the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as asking yourself, “What does it mean to obtain the entire world yet lose your soul?” Our no’s can be more powerful than our yes’s at times. When something you used to enjoy starts to make you unhappy, it’s necessary to take a step back and consider why. People thought I was insane for not completing the purpose tour, but it was the finest decision I could have made for my mental health!! @simonebiles, I’m really proud of you.”

Another star, Kerry Washington, praised Biles’ “strength” and “bravery” for putting her health first on social media.

The “Scandal” actress also reminded those who were angry by Biles’ choice that she deserved some time off after winning five gold medals for the United States.

“When you win five gold medals and one silver medal for the United States, you deserve to relax. “WE LOVE YOU, @Simone Biles,” she tweeted.

Janet Jackson, a former Grammy Award winner, praised Biles for putting herself first. “Sending luv and prayers to you,” Jackson wrote on Twitter. Putting your mental health first is the same as putting yourself first. “I am with you.”

Taraji P. Henson, who is known for raising awareness about the importance of mental health, particularly among African-Americans, through her Facebook Watch series “Peace Of Mind with Taraji,” expressed her love and support via Instagram.

