Simon Cowell To Host New Musical Quiz Show After ‘The X Factor’ Is Cancelled

“The X Factor” has been discontinued in the United Kingdom after an outstanding 17 years on the air, and its creator Simon Cowell is moving on to a new show.

ITV, the British broadcaster, said on Thursday that it “had no present plans for the next series of ‘The X Factor’ at this time.”

Cowell’s next project for ITV will be a musical quiz program called “Walk the Line.” Variety reports that it will also be available on ITV Hub.

“The X Factor” featured brilliant singers from all over the United Kingdom. The top two performers in each episode were given the option of taking home a monetary reward or continuing to compete. The bigger the prize money, the longer the contestants stayed in it, with a “stay or play” moment at the end of each episode.

Variety stated in February 2020, right before a statewide lockdown was imposed in the United Kingdom, that the show would be taking a 12-month hiatus. Despite the low ratings, the report stated that it will return this year.

However, ITV plc Managing Director Kevin Lygo stated at the virtual Edinburgh TV Festival a few months later that there was no certainty that “The X Factor” would ever return to television.

He added at the time, “It’s not certainly returning; it might return, and if it does, the format will change.” “Simon has more control over it than we do. When does he want it to return, and how does he want it to return? Hopefully, we will be able to participate.”

Over time, the show’s capacity to attract viewers has dwindled.

Matt Cardle defeated One Direction in 2010, with a 60 percent audience share, in front of a total of 19.6 million people.

However, by 2019, the show’s popularity had plummeted, with only 2.95 million viewers. According to The Guardian, its popularity has dwindled since then.

“The X Factor” premiered in 2004 and has since aired 445 episodes over 15 seasons. The most recent episode aired in 2018. Thames Television of FremantleMedia and Cowell’s production business, Syco Entertainment, collaborated on the show.