Signing Big Sean to GOOD Music was “the Worst Thing I’ve Ever Done,” Kanye West says.

Kanye West isn’t one to hold back when it comes to stating his mind. The rapper made some strong claims during a recent “Drink Champs” interview, claiming that signing Big Sean was the “worst thing I’ve ever done.” Ouch! During the interview, N.O.R.E. questioned the founder of “Good Music” who he would choose between Sean and Pusha T, to which Ye instantly stood up from his seat and grabbed an imitation tombstone with the words “RIP” engraved on it.

“I’ve already determined that on my tombstone when I die, it’ll say, ‘I deserve to be here, signed Big Sean,'” he concluded.

The host was perplexed by the 44-year-old rapper’s response, so they asked the same question again. “No, I’m saying the worst thing I’ve ever done was sign Big Sean,” West responded. “That’s a great thing…” said N.O.R.E. The Queens, New York native, on the other hand, misheard Ye’s statement and assumed he claimed signing Big Sean was the “greatest thing” Kanye had ever done.

So, according to Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband,

“Nah, look, I know this man’s mama,” Kanye remarked, referring to Big Sean and John Legend, who was formerly signed to “Good Music.”

“I’ve made a difference in this man’s family.” And when I campaigned for office, both John Legend and Big Sean were quickly utilized by the Democrats to attack the boy who had changed their lives, and that’s some sellout nonsense. And neither of them rock with me, so please accept my apologies… “N**gas is terrified.” Big Sean was supposedly requested to appear on the show for a talk before the episode aired, which led him to believe Kanye might have said something about him on the show. Sean wrote, “I just was invited to be on the upcoming Drink Champs, so I’m assuming Ye talkin insane.”

Sean returned to Twitter after hearing about what Ye said on the broadcast and uploaded a slew of laughing emojis.

“Was just wit this fella, he ain’t say none of that!!!” he captioned a photo he sent to Ye. And all of this happened after the interview! “I’m going to die laughing at you.” Sean concluded his Twitter outburst with the phrase “can’t wait to go on drink champs,” implying that he would give his side of the story.