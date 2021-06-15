Should the coronavirus quarantine be lifted, or do you agree with the Prime Minister?

The relaxation of all coronavirus limitations has been postponed for four weeks, according to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Depending on the situation on the ground, the revised date for the end of all rules is July 19.

If possible, the choice might be made two weeks earlier.

The news comes as a disappointment to many Merseyside residents and businesses who had hoped the restrictions would be abolished.

It also follows the introduction of further limits and support for the entire Liverpool city region in response to an increase in the spread of the Delta coronavirus subtype.

As a result, we’d want to hear your thoughts on the current situation and the coronavirus fight.

