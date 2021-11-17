Should ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30 be won by Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson?

After the Season 30 finale, another celebrity will be able to call themselves a “Dancing With the Stars” champion, and there are good grounds to believe that celebrity will be Jojo Siwa.

Throughout the most recent season of the ABC reality series, the singer and former reality TV star and her partner, Jenna Johnson, commonly known as #TeamJNation, have been the top pair in terms of performance, continuously turning in performances that have stunned the judges. They are the team to beat when it comes to performing immaculate performances, yet they may still face some challenges in the end. Even so, there are reasons why they shouldn’t be written off in the Mirrorball Trophy race.

Advantages: They have the best average scores.

Overall, Jojo and Jenna have been the favorites throughout the season, having been at the top of the judges’ leaderboard from Week one and only finishing second or third at worst. They’ve gotten the most 10s from the judges so far, as well as four flawless scores. When it comes to vying for the Mirrorball, the ability to perform memorable routines and dance them effectively is crucial, and no one else has come close to the duo when that is taken into account.

Jojo Is One Of The Best Overall Performers On The Show

Jojo is arguably one of the best performers in the show’s history, and she is right up there in average scores with some of the show’s previous winners. While her past experience as a dancer has earned her some criticism from viewers, she is also arguably one of the best performers in the show’s history and is right up there in average scores with some of the show’s previous winners. With 11 routines under her belt, she has 400 total points and a 36.4 average score. Her average thus far puts her fourth best performance, behind former winners Rumer Willis (who averaged 37 points), Alfonso Ribeiro (who averaged 36.9 points), and Laurie Hernandez (who averaged 36.9 points) (who averaged 36.9 points). She has already surpassed former champion Rashad Jennings, who had a 36-point average.

It's also worth noting that, while she has a lower average than the other three champions, she has done significantly less routines this season. They all finished their seasons with between 15 and 16 dances, while Jojo has only done 11. If she only does two dances in the finals, she will have only performed 13 routines in total.