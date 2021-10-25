Shoppers at Marks & Spencer were taken aback by the’restaurant quality’ £2 items.

After seeing its “game-changing” new products online, Marks and Spencer customers were enthralled.

M&S is a well-known high-street retailer with a diverse range of on-trend apparel, homeware accessories, food, and household needs.

M&S released a photo of their new frozen vegetable selection on social media this week, and fans were eager to tag pals and make plans for their next trip to the store.

The post received thousands of likes and numerous comments from ecstatic admirers.

“Meet our gamechanging frozen veggie bags!” M&S said alongside a snap of the veg, which was initially shared by April (@aprilprestonandco).

“Frozen to perfection, each comes with a delectable dressing, butter, or sauce – keep a few on hand in your freezer for when you need a quick dinner.”

Many customers claimed they “need” the frozen vegetables, which included parmentier potatoes, seasonal greens, chantenay carrots, and creamy cauliflower cheese, in the comments area.

A 500g bag of the product will set you back £2.

“Oh you game-changing tiny minxes,” one user said, while another added, “All sound lush!!!”

“Next purchase!” said a third.

“Oh yummy,” exclaimed a fourth.

“Yummy!” wrote a fifth. “Absolutely wonderful, you have to store these in your freezer!” said one participant. It’s like having a restaurant at your fingertips!” While most M&S food cannot be purchased online on the company’s website, Ocado carries a large selection of items. You can shop the entire M&S collection here.

Here’s where you can find your nearest M&S store.