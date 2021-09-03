Shoppers at Dunelm were diverted after finding a “wonderful” £25 bath rack.

Dunelm customers were diverted after the firm announced their new bath rack on social media.

The store is known for using social media to keep customers up to date on its homeware and fashion offerings.

Dunelm uploaded a snapshot of its Elements Bamboo Extendable Bath Rack on Instagram this week, which was initially posted by Yooni (houseofyooni), but its followers swiftly moved on to something else.

The bath rack depicted in the photo costs £25 and can be purchased here.

The seashell vase, rather than the bath rack, is the focus of attention among customers.

While some admired the rack, calling it “wonderful,” others focused on the other objects that adorned it.

Instagram

“Where is the vase from?” asked one shopper among the comments. “Loved the shell vase,” wrote another. “Where did it come from?”

“Where did you get the shell vase?” asked a third.

“STUNNING!” exclaimed a fourth shopper. Now I’m in desperate need of that seashell!!”

Other consumers jumped in to aid, pointing out that the vase in the photo was from H&M, despite the fact that it had reportedly “sold out fast.”

The Elements Bamboo Extendable Bath Rack from Dunelm costs £25 and can be ordered online.