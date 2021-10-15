Shoppers at Dunelm are swooning over the ‘dreamiest’ outdoor set-up, complete with fairy lights and blankets.

Customers have fallen in love with Dunelm after the retailer tweeted a photo of a “cozy” outdoor environment filled with the store’s products.

On its Instagram feed, the homeware business keeps customers up to know on what’s new.

Dunelm uploaded a photo last week that captured the mood as the weather began to chill.

The photo depicted a patio with Dunelm’s £249 Bali Bistro table and chairs set wrapped in comfortable throws and blankets and surrounded by a blazing fire pit with festoon lighting overhead.

Dunelm captioned the photo, “Outdoor areas aren’t just for summer… You could be enjoying mulled wine by the fire right now…” Instagram The look was well-received, with the photo receiving 2.3k likes and a slew of comments from shoppers eager to learn more about the items.

“Love this outside space,” Joygodbold wrote beside a string of red heart emojis.

“Oh this is dreamy switch mulled wine for hot chocolate,” Milkbubbleteablog added.

It was dubbed “Unreal” by Mydiyplaybook.

That.happy.

“The most dreamy set up,” life said. “I’m in desperate need of everything.”

“Looks really cozy,” Mialainchbury commented.

“So snug,” murmured House by the Seaside.

“Love the design,” Georgie.murray.56 said.

The compliments continued to pour in. “Is there anything quite like fairylights and blankets?” New old house_ asked. “Dream spot for an evening chat,” Selenabrady tagged a buddy.

“Look how cosy this is,” jackie bitton added, tagging a pal. If only my yard was this lovely and inviting.”