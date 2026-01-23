Shocking Banishing and Revealing Confessions on Latest Episode of The Traitors

The latest episode of BBC’s hit show *The Traitors* took a dramatic turn on Friday night, with one contestant’s shocking banishment and another’s startling confession that left fellow players in disbelief. As the game progresses, alliances continue to shift and tensions rise, adding layers of intrigue to the ongoing competition.

Ellie’s Unexpected Confession

Psychologist Ellie, 33, became the latest contestant to face banishment after receiving the highest number of votes during the roundtable. However, before leaving the castle, she stunned her fellow players with an unexpected revelation: she had entered the game alongside her boyfriend, Ross, who had been banished earlier. “I didn’t come in here alone. I actually came in here with my boyfriend, Ross,” she admitted, catching the others by surprise. Ellie also confirmed her loyalty, declaring, “I am a faithful.”

Ellie’s departure followed the murder of hair stylist Jessie, 28, who was the latest victim in the high-stakes drama. Jessie’s fate was sealed after she failed to secure protection in the previous episode, leaving her vulnerable to the game’s traitors, Rachel and Stephen. The decision to murder Jessie, however, wasn’t made lightly. As the episode revealed, Rachel and Stephen were conflicted over their choice, with Stephen later admitting that the breakfast following the murder was the “most anxious” he had ever felt.

New Twist Introduced by Claudia Winkleman

The episode ended with a new twist when host Claudia Winkleman presented the contestants with a ceremonial dagger. “Whoever has this gets a double vote at the next roundtable,” she announced, sending a ripple of shock through the group. But the catch was that it was entirely up to the traitors to decide who would wield the dagger, adding another layer of strategy to the already cutthroat competition.

As the game continues, the pressure mounts on the remaining contestants. With Rachel and Stephen controlling much of the game’s direction, the traitors are fully aware of how quickly things can change. “It’s really hard to be false,” Rachel said, hinting at the emotional toll that comes with playing the game. “We made a really difficult decision last night, and I think there’s going to be a lot of drama to come.”

The Traitors will return for its next episode on Wednesday at 8pm, leaving viewers eager to see how the twists unfold next.