Shirley Ballas Recovering After Fall on Glass Table

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas is recovering after a frightening fall on Saturday that sent her to the hospital. The 65-year-old star, who has been head judge on the BBC dance competition since 2017, shared an update on her health, saying she is “feeling much better” after the accident, which involved hitting her head on a glass dressing table.

In a social media post on Sunday, Ballas expressed gratitude to her medical team, friends, and family for their support. She explained that while the incident left her with neck and back pain, she had not sustained a skull injury. “Feeling much better today, grateful for the nurses, the doctors, and my friends who helped me with everything,” Ballas wrote, adding that she planned to rest and take it easy for the next few days. “I’ll be ‘right as rain’ and ‘like a new woman’ soon,” she promised.

The accident occurred on Saturday, when Ballas fell backwards while sitting on a stool, knocking her head against the glass table. She was taken to the hospital for a brain scan, which thankfully revealed no cracks to her skull. “It was a scary fall, but I’m lucky it wasn’t worse,” she shared with her followers. She thanked fellow professional dancer Barbara McColl for helping arrange an emergency appointment and her ex-husband, Sammy Stopford, for staying with her during the ordeal.

Upcoming Tour and Advocacy Work

Despite the setback, Ballas is preparing to join fellow judges Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood for the Strictly Come Dancing live tour, which kicks off next week. The tour will include 30 shows across the UK, ending on February 15. Ballas expressed her excitement for the tour, although she emphasized the importance of taking it easy for the next 72 hours to fully heal.

Ballas has long used her platform to raise awareness for important causes. In addition to her advocacy for male suicide awareness and mental health, she has worked to promote the importance of understanding chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), following her mother’s diagnosis in 2022. She also regularly speaks out about her experiences with mental health after her brother’s tragic suicide in 2003.

Her message to fans in her Instagram post was clear: “We all need to be careful. Sometimes we forget to take the time to rest and look after ourselves, but this was a reminder.” Despite the accident, Ballas remains focused on her recovery and her ongoing work to raise awareness for both physical and mental health challenges.