Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing was left ‘worrying’ after a visit to the doctor.

Shirley Ballas, the judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has been left “worried” after several visits to the hospital and her doctor.

The 60-year-old from Wirral has already spoken about her fight with lengthy Covid and how the health issue has made her depressed.

However, a swelling on her shoulder has been discovered, and she has stated that she is “growing sicker by the minute.”

“I had the Covid virus, and then they discovered a ganglion cyst or a tumor in my shoulder,” she explained.

“I am constantly going back and forth to the hospital.” I feel like I’m growing sicker and sicker by the minute. I can’t seem to pull myself up and out of bed.

“They haven’t figured out what it is yet. They’ve done the dye, the MRIs, and everything else.

“I’ve come back so many times, and I’ll be back in a few weeks to see the results… They grouped the words “ganglion” and “tumour” together.

“The gentleman appears to believe everything will be alright, but it is still concerning.”

A ganglion cyst is a large, fluid-filled growth that can grow to be the size of a golf ball. They’re safe, although they can be painful, and they can be removed if necessary, according to The Mirror Online.

Shirley said that the second lockdown had harmed her mental health, and that she was still struggling to get in shape after being on Covid for so long.

“I exercise,” she added. I try to keep myself mentally strong but my heart goes out to people suffering through this whole thing as it’s been very trying.

“When you can’t go out and do the thing you love it’s even worse because that’s my job. I purchased a bicycle in order to regain my strength.

“I am not one for staying in bed but that virus knocked me off my feet.

“I have managed to get myself up with more strength and I am starting to feel better but it has taken its toll.”

She added Bruno Tonioli’s role as a Strictly judge this year is still in doubt because of travel restrictions. Bruno also judges on the US version.

