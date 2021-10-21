Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing gives a health update after viewers see a ‘lump.’

Shirley Ballas of Strictly Come Dancing has given an update after viewers noticed a bulge under her arm.

After supporters notified her to the problem, the chief judge scheduled an appointment with a doctor.

The 61-year-old from Wallasey said on Instagram that during her underarm and breast tests, the doctor was unable to detect a lump.

Shirley explained, “She couldn’t feel anything, but she believed she saw something when I raised my arm up, so it could have been something to do with cameras or lighting, but I’m not sure.”

“We did discover that my hormone levels are all over the place,” says the doctor.

Shirley verified that she will be returning to the hospital later this week for another appointment, emphasizing the significance of getting checked out.

“Apparently, my testosterone level is that of a man, and my estrogen level is zero, therefore we’ll be going to the hospital on Friday morning,” she explained.

“All blood work will be done, and the kidneys will be examined.” To no one’s surprise, I’ll be undergoing some changes.

“Get checked, and keep checking yourselves, all you women out there.” It’s crucial. Don’t procrastinate.” Shirley’s family has a history of breast cancer, and she has had two scares since discovering a lump on her shoulder in June of this year.

The Strictly Come Dancing judge expressed her gratitude to those who contacted her to inform her of the “lump.”

“I am so fortunate to have so many lovely loving caring folks looking out for me,” she wrote in the description.

Shirley’s admirers and followers rushed the comments section to thank her for bringing attention to such an important subject.

“Thank you for your honesty and creating awareness for women Shirley,” dancer Katya Jones said.

“You’re so sincere and gorgeous,” Ellen added.

“Well done for having the courage to have a check up,” @jacpaul14 said.

“Hope everything goes well on Friday,” Hellie wrote. I admire your passion and upbeat demeanor.”