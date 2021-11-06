Shirley Ballas’ net worth at 60 years old, following a wage raise on Strictly Come Dancing.

Since taking over as head judge on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing from Len Goodman, Shirley Ballas has become a fan favorite.

The English ballroom dancer and dance teacher from Wirral specializes in the International Latin category.

Since 2017, when she took over for veteran judge Len Goodman, the dancer has been a judge on Strictly Come Dancing.

According to the Express, the former ballroom dancer received a significant pay raise for her appearance on the popular British dance show in 2019.

This year’s Strictly series features Shirley with usual judges Craig Revel-Horwood, Anton Du Beke, and Motsi Mabuse.

Her wealth is reported to have grown as a result of her successful dancing career, and she is thought to have made millions more in recent years.

Shirley is worth $5 million, which is roughly £3.7 million, according to Idol Net Worth.

Shirley was paid £180,000 by the BBC for the inaugural series of Strictly Come Dancing, according to a previous source, but her salary prompted outrage when it was revealed she received £70,000 less than her predecessor Len Goodman, 73.

Shirley was confirmed as Len’s replacement in May 2017 after he left the show in 2016 on a £250,000 pay package.

Following public uproar over the BBC’s gender pay disparity, her income was boosted in 2018 to match Len’s.

“Shirley was happy her remuneration was lifted up to what Len Goodman was paid in the job of the top judge,” a source told the Daily Mirror.

“She couldn’t see why she should be paid less than the person she replaced, especially after demonstrating her worth in her first year.” It’s a huge win for fair pay.”