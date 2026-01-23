Shirley Ann Durdin Killed in Brutal Shark Attack Off South Australia

A 33-year-old mother, Shirley Ann Durdin, tragically lost her life in one of the most brutal shark attacks ever recorded. The incident occurred in 1985 while she was diving for scallops in the waters off South Australia, leaving only her headless torso behind. The attack, which involved a Great White shark estimated at 20 feet in length, took place on a calm Sunday at Wiseman’s Beach in Peake Bay, an area now known for its serene waters, but on that day, hidden danger lurked beneath the surface.

Attack Unfolds in Front of Family

The devastating assault unfolded before Shirley’s family, who watched in horror from the shoreline. As the massive predator severed her body, her husband’s anguished cry echoed: “She’s gone, she’s gone.” Four of her young children, all under the age of twelve, were forced to witness the tragic event. The family was left shaken, unable to do anything as the shark made its violent attack. Authorities quickly responded to the scene, launching a search operation for the animal responsible.

In the aftermath, local divers, including members of the Port Lincoln Game Fishing Club and abalone divers, teamed up to track down the rogue predator. Their efforts led them to discover a net that had been completely bitten through, suggesting the size and strength of the shark. Despite the ongoing hunt, no definitive trace of the creature was found.

In response to the attack, local authorities issued a public warning urging people to avoid swimming in the area. The Lincoln Times reported that an extensive search operation was conducted using specialized patrol vessels, including the Fisheries Department’s Shark Cat. However, due to challenging sea conditions, the search proved unsuccessful, leaving the killer shark at large.

Peter Hurrell, a spokesperson for the Port Lincoln Diving Club, speculated that the shark responsible might have been injured or elderly, explaining why it could have attacked a human. He argued that sharks, generally not attracted to human blood, could have turned to humans as prey only due to some physical deficiency. Despite these efforts, the shark remained elusive, leading to further speculation and concern about future attacks.

Port Lincoln Police continued to maintain a presence at Wiseman’s Beach following the tragic event, as divers resumed their search in the hope of locating the deadly predator. Senior sergeant Gerhardy confirmed that there had been no prior reports of shark activity in the area before the incident.

A memorial service for Shirley Ann Durdin was held at the Port Lincoln Uniting Church, where family, friends, and the community came together to honor her memory and reflect on the horrific nature of the attack.