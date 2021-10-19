Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wore A Dress To The ‘Eternals’ Premiere, And Twitter Users Reacted.

Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of “Eternals” with five of her children, and her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, stole the show with her attire.

Jolie, 46, appeared with five of her children for the film’s Los Angeles premiere. Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13, were with her, according to reports. During the family outing, Pax, 17, was noticeably absent.

In their suits, Maddox and Knox looked dapper. Zahara looked lovely in a silver floor-length gown that resembled Angelina Jolie’s attire from the 2014 Academy Awards. Vivienne and Shiloh, on the other hand, donned neutral-colored dresses with their mother.

Shiloh received the most attention among Jolie’s children because it was the first time the press saw her in a frock. Several Twitter users were taken aback when they saw Shiloh’s outfit at the premiere.

One Twitter user said, “I’m amazed Shiloh chose to wear a dress on the red carpet.”

“I had to go back since that is not at all what she does,” said another.

With a pleading face emoji, a third person remarked, “Omg Shiloh wearing a dress.”

“NEWSFLASH! SHILOH IS WEARING A DRESS FOR THE FIRST TIME! “a fourth netizen has been added

“#Shiloh wearing a dress for the premiere of #Eternals drew a lot of attention. It’s breathtaking. She also looks a lot like her mother, #AngelinaJolie “a fifth user said

Shiloh’s clothing drew a lot of attention because it wasn’t her usual style. When she accompanied her mother to the premiere of “Dumbo” in 2019, the adolescent resembled her father, Brad Pitt. She wore a black sweatshirt and black trousers on the red carpet. Vivienne wore long sleeves, Knox looked great in his blue tuxedo, and Zahara looked lovely in her black ensemble.

Shiloh is said to have worn gender-bending tomboy ensembles in the past.

She was observed wearing denim cut-offs and pierced ears after the lockdown, and her long hair was tied up in a bun.

Jolie stated in a 2010 interview with Vanity Fair that her daughter had been exploring her gender since she was three years old. She dressed her like a “little man” when she was 4 since she had a “Montenegro” style, according to the “Maleficent” actor.

Jolie told the magazine, “She wants to be a boy.” “As a result, we had to cut her hair. She prefers to dress in boyish attire. She mistakenly believes she is one of her brothers.” Pitt revealed some insights about Shiloh’s upbringing in a 2008 interview with Oprah Winfrey. The Washington Newsday Brief News reports.