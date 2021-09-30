Shigaraki’s Threat Is Near: ‘My Hero Academia’ Chapter 328 Leaks, Spoilers, and New Characters

It appears that the heroes will have to go back to the drawing board because their estimates regarding Shigaraki’s physique perfection are incorrect. The latest “My Hero Academia” Chapter 328 leaks, images, and spoilers are out, teasing Stain’s intel disclosing mind-numbing details about All For One and Shigaraki.

New characters will most likely be introduced in Chapter 328 of “My Hero Academia.” The teasers were revealed by Discord user Rukasu, and it looks that the next episode will feature “America’s No. 1 hero named Star and Stripe.”

A flashback begins the next chapter. Stain enters Tartarus, a maximum-security prison, and meets a prisoner who is eager to go out and hunt ladies.

Stain, on the other hand, appears and kills him. He’s looking for information, so he goes directly to the monitoring room. He is surprised to see the guards dead as soon as he enters the room. However, there is one survivor who has kept the security records.

The records are snatched by Stain, who begs the guard not to let them reach Shigaraki. The guard inquires as to whether he is a beast or a man. Stain claims he is a beast who fights for social justice.

The chapter then portrays Tsukauchi having All Might. Tsukauchi receives the chip that All Might received from Stain. They talk about how All For One took over Tartarus.

It was only conceivable, according to All Might and Tsukauchi, because All For One was able to link to Shigaraki’s consciousness. They are still looking into the chip’s records. Tsukauchi’s assistant, Sansa, later notifies All Might and his supervisor that the records from Central Hospital and Tartarus aren’t the same.

According to Central Hospital, the minimum resting time should be two months. All Might says they need to ignore the hospital’s research. After calculating the deadline set by All For One and the time passed since the Tartarus incident, the heroes determine that Shigaraki’s body will reach the perfection stage in three days.

Toward the end of “My Hero Academia” Chapter 328, the heroes from across the world are gathering at the international heroes’ headquarters. The chapter concludes with a visual of “America’s no. 1 hero” on top of a jet airplane.

This Sunday, Chapter 328 of “My Hero Academia” will be released. On Viz and Manga Plus, fans can read the digital versions of the chapters online.