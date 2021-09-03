‘She’s Remarkable,’ Jamie Lee Curtis says of her ‘Freaky Friday’ co-star Lindsay Lohan.

When Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan worked together on “Freaky Friday” nearly 20 years ago, they had a terrific time.

With The Hollywood Reporter this week, the 62-year-old Hollywood actress opened up about working with the former teen star in their hit comedy.

Curtis claims that Lohan, who is now 35, was a joy to work with when the picture was created when she was only 15 years old. She also gushed about how talented Lohan was at the time, despite her youth.

“I’d like to remind you that Lindsay was 15, a young 15-year-old with a lot of potential. For anyone, the mix of ability with adolescence is both beautiful and challenging. The Golden Globe winner said of the star of “Mean Girls,” “She was delightful.”

Curtis stated that she observed when Lohan struggled to portray an adult in the film, which had their characters having a body-switch experience owing to some weird circumstances.

“At the same time, you’ve placed a youngster in a position of adult responsibility. “There were difficult times for her,” she recounted.

Despite this, Curtis praised Lohan, saying that they had a “great time together” on set. She went on to say that she is still a “huge champion for her because I believe she’s exceptional” to this day.

Curtis was already a well-known Hollywood actress thanks to the “Halloween” franchise when “Freaky Friday” was released in 2003, while Lohan was still a developing star.

The film portrays the narrative of Dr. Coleman (Curtis), a busy mother, and her daughter Anna (Lohan), who don’t appear to get along due of their various conditions in life. A body switch awakens them to the challenges that each of them faces, allowing them to better understand one other.

After doing two Disney Channel projects, Lohan noted in a 2012 interview with IGN that “Freaky Friday” came to her at such a fantastic time.

“I went to high school and kept up by doing two Disney Channel programs that were fun. Then Freaky Friday came along, and she thought, ‘Wow, this is a terrific script, and it would be perfect for me to come back with this,’” she explained.