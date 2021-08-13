‘She’s Not Yet Free,’ says Twitter in response to Britney Spears’ father agreeing to step down as conservator.

Britney Spears won her conservatorship dispute with her father Jamie Spears after the latter agreed to resign as her conservator. Her supporters, on the other hand, believe that her fight to reclaim control of her life is far from over.

The 69-year-old, who has been in control of his daughter’s inheritance for more than 13 years, submitted documents Thursday claiming he would be “willing to step away when the time is appropriate,” according to TMZ and Variety. Jamie, on the other hand, claimed that there is no reason for him to be replaced or resign immediately.

The filing was in response to Britney’s lawyers’ plea to have him removed from his job by a Los Angeles judge. The request was turned down. In the filing, her father’s legal team stated that he wishes to assist in the transition of “a new conservator.”

Britney’s fans and friends instantly flocked to Twitter to voice their support for her and express their delight at the latest development in her conservatorship case.

“I’m overjoyed to hear this. Britney is finally on her road to becoming free, which has been a long time coming. I’m sending you a lot of love! “#FreeBritney,” tweeted Paris Hilton.

“LEAVE. BRITNEY. Alanah Pearce tweeted, “ALONE.”

“Give Britney the throbbing hearts of all those who have hurt her,” one fan commented.

“@britneyspears Finally! You have earned the right to be free and happy!! “Justice shall be done!” “Britney deserves to live her life, not be mistreated for the rest of her life by heartless monsters who make up her family,” one Twitter user said, while another stated, “Britney deserves to live her life, not be mistreated for the rest of her life by heartless monsters who make up her family.”

Others, however, pointed out that Jamie has yet to formally resign from his position, and that Britney would remain under his conservatorship even if he did cede control of her $60 million inheritance.

“Let’s be clear: Britney Spears is still not free. Her father is simply stating that when the time is appropriate, he will enable a transition to a new conservator. Barbara Gray wrote, “There’s a lot more fighting ahead.”

“It’s a ruse. They’ll simply try to pass it on to someone less savory, such as Lou Taylor. A second user added, “She needs a court to get her out of it.”

Ashe Gray stated, "Britney's father removing himself as conservator does not imply she is free." "She is still under conservatorship, even though she is no longer under her father's supervision. She is still under the influence of.