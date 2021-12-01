‘She’s Addicted To Food,’ says Jazz Jennings’ mother, Jeanette, of her daughter’s 100-pound weight gain.

In a new interview, Jazz Jennings’ mother, Jeanette Jennings, did not hold back when asked about her daughter’s 100-pound weight gain.

Prior to the Season 7 launch of “I Am Jazz,” the mother and daughter team performed a promotional interview with “Today” via Zoom on Wednesday. One of the issues posed to the duo was about Jazz’s weight gain over the last two years.

Jeanette, 55, confronted the matter head-on, blaming her daughter’s food addiction for the weight increase. She also stated that the trans activist’s self-control will be crucial in resolving the situation.

“She’s addicted to food, and you can’t stop an addiction until you’re ready, and it’s all on her,” Jeanette said of her daughter, who has been diagnosed with binge-eating disorder earlier.

The Jennings matriarch also revealed that she and the rest of her family might be harsh when it came to calling Jazz out on her unhealthy weight gain, but she insisted that it was all for Jazz’s benefit.

“We try to be helpful, and yes, we may be obnoxious at times.” Please don’t order it, we say, and then she does, and we’re like, “Why did you do that?” Jeanette explained.

When the first trailer for the TLC series was released earlier this month, Jazz said that she was “fat-shamed” by her own family after gaining the weight. She added at the time, “It makes me feel incredibly ashamed.”

In a recent interview, Jazz revealed that it was difficult for her to watch the trailer for their reality show because she knew her family simply wanted what was best for her. She, on the other hand, felt horrible hearing the cruel remarks from the individuals she cared about the most.

“It was extremely difficult for me to watch that trailer since my family genuinely loves and supports me, and they only want the best for me,” she explained.

"It was extremely difficult for me to watch that trailer since my family genuinely loves and supports me, and they only want the best for me," she explained.

"They want to see me be happy and healthy, and it all comes from a place of love," Jazz continued, "but they've made statements in the past that were like, that's not the kind of thing to say." They make derogatory remarks about my appearance." Meanwhile, according to a sneak peek given by People on Monday, Jazz will be interning at her doctor's office. According to the reality star, she needs to be busy for six months in order to show Harvard that she can handle a full schedule.