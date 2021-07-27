Sheryl Sandberg Defends Amanda Kloots Against Criticism After Her Husband’s Death: ‘We Need Encouragement,’ says the narrator.

After some people chastised Amanda Kloots for dating again a year after her husband, Nick Cordero, died, Sheryl Sandberg defended her.

Sandberg defended Kloots from a critic who blasted her for dating again a year after Cordero’s death on the People Every Day program. Sandberg acknowledged that finding a new man while grieving for the love they lost is difficult for widows, but they aren’t supposed to be alone forever, which is why she urged the fitness teacher to try dating. She went on to say that their unofficial group (wives who have lost their husbands) is a “awful club to be a member of.”

“I recall dating being a difficult subject. We require motivation. And it should come as no surprise that we evaluate women more harshly than males when it comes to dating after death,” she said.

“I recall my brother sending an email to my sister and dad that he didn’t realize I was on,” she continued. ‘It’s time for us to talk to Sheryl about dating,’ I said months after Dave died. She needs to know she won’t be alone indefinitely. And she needs to know that everything is fine.’ I was also checking my email. And I realized how much he loved me. The first person was my brother. He took my seat. ‘If you were a man, you would start dating right now,’ he remarked.

Sandberg went on to say that when a couple marries and commits to one other, they look forward to spending the rest of their lives together. When that individual is taken away, whether gradually or abruptly, the whole encounter creates a lasting fear. As a result, they are finding it difficult to date again.

Sandberg and Kloots became friends after the latter’s husband died as a result of COVID-19 complications. In May 2015, the 51-year-old Facebook COO and her husband, SurveyMonkey CEO Dave Goldberg, died. While on vacation in a Mexican resort, he was killed in a car accident. According to Oprah Daily, he suffered severe brain damage and blood loss after sliding and falling off a treadmill in the hotel’s gym.

Sandberg is engaged six years later. In February 2020, she accepted Tom Bernthal’s proposal.

Kloots stated on Friday that she has resumed dating. One netizen, though, appeared to disapprove of her decision, saying, "Dating already wow that was fast." Kloots responded with a clap of his own.