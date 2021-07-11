Sheridan Smith shares a stunning photo after breaking his silence about his breakup with his fiancé.

Sheridan Smith, who plays Sheridan on Gavin and Stacey, took to Instagram to flaunt her new blonde bombshell appearance.

According to Mirror Online, the 40-year-old actress looks better than ever in her first post after announcing her breakup from fiancé Jamie Horn.

“#backtoblonde by @carlbowes_ and @lesleybrennan5 by @carlbowes_ and @lesleybrennan5 by @carlbowes_ and @lesleybrennan5 by @carlbowes_ and @lesleybrennan5 by @carlbowes_ and @lesleybrennan5 by @carlbow “A new job has begun.”

Three people are still being investigated over a year after a riot that startled the city.

She posed with a full face of make-up and her characteristic hoop earrings, pouting at the camera.

Her beauty astounded fans, who flocked to the comments area to express their admiration.

“Hope you’re doing well, Sheridan?” one fan wrote. You always have a wonderful appearance.”

“A Marilyn Monroe look stunning,” wrote another.

With a heart eye emoji, a third wrote, “You look amazing.”

Instagram

Sheridan stated last week that she and Jamie had broken up after three years together with “much grief.”

Despite their teamwork, the Gavin and Stacey actress recently revealed that she and Jamie were in a trance after the birth of their son last year because they struggled with a lack of sleep.

The Bafta award winner also revealed how a lack of outside support owing to the pandemic’s restrictions made things a little more difficult for the couple as new parents, joking that they were “walking around like zombies.”

“It’s surreal,” she stated in an interview with the I Newspaper on being a parent. You’re kind of stumbling around in a stupor. We would have had more people to rely on if it hadn’t been a pandemic, so we could both go rest; but thank goodness we had each other.”

She went on to explain that her 31-year-old insurance broker beau Jamie ‘took a lot of time’ to care for their baby, allowing her to sleep in between feedings.

Despite their efforts, she stated that they were exhausted, saying, “We were wandering around like zombies, and we didn’t really know what day it was.”

“However, when you have this bundle of joy, the good times more than make up for the bad.”

She went on to say that it was only at the time. The summary comes to a close.