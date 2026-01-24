Sheridan Smith Reflects on Personal Struggles and Public Support

Sheridan Smith, the acclaimed British actress known for her roles in both theatre and television, appeared on Saturday Kitchen Live on January 24, 2026, where she opened up about the personal challenges that have shaped her journey. The show, which is a staple of British weekend television, provided more than just culinary entertainment—it became a platform for Smith to share her struggles with grief, anxiety, and the invaluable support she has received from her fans over the years.

Overcoming Grief and Anxiety

Smith, who rose to fame with her role in the West End’s Legally Blonde and later gained widespread recognition in television dramas, has been open about the emotional toll following the death of her father, Colin, in December 2016. His battle with cancer left an indelible mark on Smith, and she revealed that the loss deeply affected both her personal life and her career. “I was spiralling out of control,” Smith recalled in past interviews, admitting to mistakes made during a turbulent period following his death. Despite the backlash, she expressed understanding for the scrutiny she faced at the time, recognizing that grief often goes unspoken in the public eye.

What Smith described as a sense of chaos in her life was compounded by long-standing issues with anxiety. She revealed that her struggles with imposter syndrome began long before her father’s death, rooted in her early days performing in Legally Blonde. “It’s like imposter syndrome, thinking this can’t be happening to me because I’m not good enough,” she said. As her career flourished, so did the pressure, which often made her feel inadequate despite her success.

Before her father’s passing, Smith faced various medical challenges, including changes in medication that affected her physical health, such as weight gain. These struggles, though rarely discussed in the entertainment industry, were made public by Smith, adding authenticity to her already transparent persona.

Gratitude for Public Support

In a more recent interview, Smith expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of her fans, particularly during her darkest days. “The public always stood by me,” she shared, acknowledging how their kindness, from public encouragement to simple acts like street-side hugs, made a significant difference in her healing process. She fondly recalled how her hometown community in Doncaster supported her through her performances, even traveling to London in pink cowboy hats to see her in Legally Blonde.

Smith’s appearance on Saturday Kitchen Live was an opportunity to reconnect with her audience in a lighter setting, where food, laughter, and camaraderie filled the air. Hosted by Matt Tebbutt, the episode also featured chefs Jack Stein and Poppy O’Toole, with Olly Smith providing wine pairings. Smith’s warmth and openness during the show resonated with viewers, as her candidness about her grief and mental health struggles balanced the show’s usual lighthearted tone.

The public’s response to Smith’s openness, whether through messages of support or spontaneous acts of kindness, has showcased the power of empathy in a time when social media can amplify both judgment and kindness. Smith’s experience highlights the reality that celebrities, despite their fame, often face personal battles, and her willingness to discuss these issues has helped de-stigmatize mental health struggles in the entertainment industry.

As Smith continues to navigate both her career and personal life, her story serves as a reminder that vulnerability and resilience can coexist. Her ongoing journey, marked by loss, support, and self-reflection, continues to inspire fans and contribute to the broader conversation about mental health and grief in the public eye.