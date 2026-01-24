Sheridan Smith Opens Up About BAFTA Joke, Mental Health Struggles

In a candid reflection on her tumultuous career and personal battles, actress Sheridan Smith has revisited the infamous 2016 BAFTA Awards night that became a turning point in her life. Speaking to The Times, Smith has opened up about how a humiliating joke by host Graham Norton and the ensuing struggles with addiction nearly led to a life-threatening crisis.

Public Humiliation and Private Struggles

At the peak of her career, Sheridan Smith was a beloved actress, lauded for her performances in both theatre and television, notably her portrayal of Fanny Brice in the West End revival of Funny Girl. But in 2016, while attending the BAFTA ceremony, Smith’s professional success was overshadowed by a private battle with mental health issues. Her father had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and the emotional toll of caring for him, combined with the stresses of her career, left Smith in a fragile state.

In the midst of this turmoil, a joke from Graham Norton at the BAFTA ceremony would set off a chain of events that Smith describes as pivotal to her unraveling. Norton, known for his sharp wit, made a quip about “technical difficulties,” which was widely interpreted as a jab at Smith’s absence from Funny Girl and rumored struggles with alcohol. The comment, made in front of an audience of peers and industry professionals, sent Smith into a spiral of shame and humiliation.

“I was so humiliated, you know, it’s a room full of your peers. And people you want to work with or have worked with,” Smith recalled, describing the moment as the “final straw” in what she now recognizes as a mental health crisis. “That night for me was like the final straw, before my brain totally went off the deep end.”

Smith had been battling addiction to anti-anxiety medication and alcohol, but few knew the depth of her struggle. The aftermath of the joke and the public shame that followed pushed her to make drastic decisions. She withdrew to a hotel room and, in a desperate attempt to regain control, stopped taking her medication abruptly—without medical guidance. The result was a series of seizures that led to a near-fatal hospital emergency.

A Close Call and Recovery

Smith’s decision to stop her medication led to five seizures and a hospital stay that, by her own account, she survived only thanks to a friend’s intervention. “Weirdly, a friend of mine rang me and she came to the hotel. It’s a miracle that she did. It was like someone was looking out for me. She’s the one who got me breathing again,” Smith recalled.

In the years that followed, Smith took steps to rebuild her life. In 2020, she made the brave decision to speak out about her experiences in her ITV documentary Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, revealing her battle with addiction and mental health issues. By January 2026, she has returned to the stage and screen, taking on roles in acclaimed projects like Cilla, The Teacher, and I Fought the Law. She also embraced motherhood, a role that has provided her with new strength.

Now, with the passage of time and a shift in the entertainment industry’s approach to mental health, Smith feels empowered to share her story once more. “It is a bit kinder now,” she said, noting how attitudes toward mental health have evolved. Despite the ongoing public interest in her story, she has refused to let anyone else take the blame for her struggles, including Graham Norton. “That was no one’s fault. That was just on me. I was in a bad state at the time,” she said.

Smith’s openness has helped spark a wider conversation about the hidden battles that many public figures face, offering a powerful reminder that behind the headlines, there can be a much more complex and painful reality. Her journey, marked by vulnerability and resilience, continues to inspire others facing their own struggles.