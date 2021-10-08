‘She Was An Obsessed Fan,’ DJ Diplo Says In Response To Sexual Assault Allegations.

DJ Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley Pentz, has disputed the allegations of sexual assault and rape brought against him on Wednesday, and has released a series of screenshots on social media to explain his side of the story.

The DJ and songwriter from Los Angeles moved to Instagram to provide screengrabs of the accuser texting him nonstop.

The 42-year-old artist added in the article, “I will keep this story easy to read because I know the internet has a short attention span.” He also stated that his goal is to never “address a stalker,” and throughout the post, he referred to the accuser as “SA.”

“She was an obsessive admirer of mine, and once I cut all ties with her, it appears that her sole mission in life has been to interrupt my work, my business, harass me and my close friends, and attack and threaten my family,” he continued.

SA was “not a minor,” Diplo stressed, and he admitted to having “consensual sex with her.”

He stated that he agreed to meet her after she contacted him many times. They texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, texted, The DJ claimed that after he realized she was fascinated with him, he stopped engaging with her, and the “nightmare” began for him. For three years, he claims she tormented him, his family, and friends.

“I will continue to do everything I can to finish this in the most courteous manner possible,” he wrote, “but I will not give in to lies and harassment.”

“Here’s a story of how a stalker snuck into my life and tried to extort millions of dollars from me, then sued me when she didn’t receive what she wanted,” the caption said.

The city attorney’s office in Los Angeles told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday that Diplo might face criminal charges as a result of the police probe.

Shelly Auguste alleged in 2020 that Diplo had leaked her intimate videos and threatened her into silence. Azealia Banks, a rapper, said in the same year that the DJ assisted her when she was 17 in exchange for sexual favors.

Diplo’s most recent effort was in the music video “Major Lazer,” which was released on March 26.