‘She Nailed It,’ says one critic of Kate Middleton’s piano performance at a Christmas concert.

Not only royal fans, but also the singer Kate Middleton accompanied, praised Kate Middleton’s first-ever public piano performance.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 39, joined Tom Walker for a performance of his song “For Those Who Can’t Be Here” during the Friday broadcast of the “Royal Carols: Together at Christmas” carol concert, initiated and hosted by Middleton and backed by The Royal Foundation.

Middleton’s work with the Brit Award winner was described as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” by the winner.

According to People, Walker remarked, “I thought she totally killed the performance; it’s not easy to just step behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never performed with before and record live takes to camera, but she utterly nailed it.”

“It was a wild pinch-yourself kind of thing,” he continued.