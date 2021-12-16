‘She Makes Him Happy,’ says Sarah Ferguson of Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle.

Sarah Ferguson weighs in on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, speculating on what his late mother, Princess Diana, would say today about her son.

The Duchess of York, 62, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the Italian talk show “Porta a Porta,” when she was asked about her 37-year-old nephew and his 40-year-old wife, who stood down as senior royal staff members and relocated to California last year.

“The most important thing is that they are happy, and I’m sure Diana would agree if she were here. And [Meghan] brings him joy “According to People, Ferguson said. “And I adore seeing that little guy who wept at the funeral suddenly be happy.” When Prince Harry’s mother died in a car accident in August 1997, he was just 12 years old. The little prince and his older brother, Prince William, famously walked behind Princess Diana’s coffin during the funeral procession the following month.

After meeting as youngsters, Ferguson and Princess Diana became close friends. Ferguson met Prince Andrew, the author’s now ex-husband, through the late Princess of Wales.

Ferguson previously told People, “We were great friends from when she was 14 and I was 15.”

The duchess believes Princess Diana would be “obsessed” with her grandkids and pleased of her sons and their brides.

Prince Harry and Markle have two children, Archie, who is two years old, and Lili, who is six months old. Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have three children: Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three.

Her late friend “adored” Ferguson’s daughters, Princess Eugenie, 31, and Princess Beatrice, 33, according to Ferguson.

“This was going to be her safe refuge. Her paradise, “Ferguson went on to say. “I know she would say, ‘I am so proud of both of my boys and the great spouses they have picked,’ if she were sitting next to me right now.” Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex retired from royal duties, Ferguson has shown his support for them. She previously defended Markle after the “Suits” actress was accused of plagiarizing her children’s book “The Bench” earlier this year.

Ferguson told the Daily Mail in May that “sitting down and working hard to write a book, in any genre, should be welcomed and recognized.”

The Duchess of York, who did not attend Prince William and Middleton’s 2011 wedding, thanked Prince Harry and Markle as well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.