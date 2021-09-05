‘She Felt So Isolated And Lonely,’ Kristen Stewart Says of Playing Princess Diana.

After portraying Princess Diana in the film “Spencer,” Kristen Stewart offered her thoughts on the late princess.

Stewart spoke about her admiration for Princess Diana and what she learnt about the late Princess of Wales’ personality at a Venice Film Festival press conference on Friday, just before the biopic’s premiere.

She was cited by Us Weekly as stating, “I look at her, the images and fleeting video clips, and I feel [like]the ground shakes and you don’t know what’s going to happen.” “[She] stands out like a flaming house…. Some folks have an undeniable, penetrating energy about them. The truly tragic thing about her was that, as normal, nonchalant, and disarming as she appeared to be, she felt immediately alone and lonely. This brightness made everyone else feel accompanied and bolstered, and all she wanted was for it to return.”

Stewart went on to say that while Prince William and Prince Harry’s mother was well-liked and “approachable,” she believed Princess Diana was misunderstood.

“You have the impression that you are friends with her [or]that she is your mother. “However, she was the most unknowable person,” the “Twilight” actress explained. “We wanted that to really come to a head in the imagination of these three days.”

The film “Spencer” will follow Princess Diana’s 1991 holiday weekend at Sandringham House in Norfolk, just before her marriage problems were disclosed in Andrew Morton’s 1992 book “Diana: Her True Story.” In 1996, her divorce from Prince Charles was formalized.

Stewart claimed she “had more delight in my physique doing this movie” than she did on past productions when asked about her transition into the People’s Princess for the biopic.

“I felt more alive, free, and able to move — and even taller,” she added.

Stewart mentioned in a recent interview with InStyle magazine that she had read various biographies about Princess Diana in order to prepare for the part. Getting the late royal’s accent correct was one of her challenges, as it was “unique and particular” and most people recognized her voice.

She also called “Spencer” “one of the saddest stories that has ever existed.”

Princess Diana would be “grateful” that her memories continue on decades after her death, according to British journalist and royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti, who claimed in August that she had always wanted to be the “queen of people’s hearts.” He did say, though, that the princess would have liked that people recall the good days. Brief News from Washington Newsday.