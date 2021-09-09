‘Shazam!’ Zachary Levi Opens Up About Being “Jealous” Of Ryan Reynolds.

Zachary Levi, most known for his major role in “Shazam!” admits to being envious of Ryan Reynolds for getting to portray “Deadpool.”

The 40-year-old actor revealed that he had long wanted to play Deadpool. “I’ve wanted to be Deadpool for years,” Levi said at DragonCon 2021, according to ScreenRant.

“I was envious of Ryan… He nailed it… When you watch someone do something you’ve wanted to do for a long time and they do it brilliantly, you think to yourself, “kudos, rock ‘n roll,” Levi said.

The actor said, “Reed Richards would be kind of fun.” “But, to be honest, because I’m so good, I don’t even allow myself to travel down those roads.” I’m all set.”

“It’s such a great dream role for me to get to play Captain Marvel, Shazam, and Billy Batson,” he said. “And it has DNA that is so different from practically every other superhero,” Levi added.

Deadpool was conceived as a supervillain by Fabian Nicieza and Rob Liefeld for the comic book “The New Mutants.” Due to his wicked sense of humor, the character gradually grew into an iconic anti-hero.

The character made his initial appearance in the 2009 film “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” Shazam, on the other hand, was first revealed in 2017’s “Thor: Ragnarok.”

In 2019, Levi earned his first solo superhero film, “Shazam!” directed by David F. Sandberg, in which he played the title role.

The actor will play sports professional Kurt Warner in the upcoming film “American Underdog,” which will be released on December 25. Levi will also appear in Jon Gunn’s drama “Unbreakable Boy,” which is now in post-production and set for a 2022 release. In 2023, he will reprise his role as Shazam in the film “Shazam! Fury of the Gods.”

Last month, Reynold’s film “Free Guy” was released. The hero of “Deadpool” will next be seen in “Red Notice,” an action film. Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson also star in the film, which will be released on November 12th.