Shawn Mendes Has a Surprising View On Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Shawn Mendes has spoken out about Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn in an unvarnished manner. Since joining Swift on a music tour in 2015, Mendes has been pals with her.

In a video released Monday, Mendes took a lie detector exam with Vanity Fair. In the video, the Canadian singer-songwriter expressed his feelings regarding John Mayer, Harry Styles, and Justin Bieber, as well as Swift’s longtime lover Alwyn.

When asked if he still keeps in touch with Swift, Mendes stated that the “Evermore” singer gives him music tips on a regular basis. He also remembered that he hadn’t texted her in almost a month. The “Senorita” singer, on the other hand, had little to say about her beau.

“I’ve never directly met Joe, but he looks like a wonderful guy,” he said when asked if he approves of Alwyn for Swift.

Mendes was then called out by the lie detector operator, who told him, “You’re not telling the truth.” You’re deceiving me.”

“Are you saying I’m lying a little?”

Mendes enquired. “Yeah. He does, after all, have a villainous appearance. He appears to be a good guy, but he could change into a villain at any moment, you know?”

Mendes then began to express his true feelings towards Alwyn, confessing that he “struggles” with blue-eyed people.

“He has incredibly blue eyes, and I have a hard time with blue eyes, you know? I find it easier to trust brown eyes,” he explained, before adding that the star of “Conversations with Friends” talks “far too much about him.”

Fans had different reactions to Mendes’ announcement, which instantly became a trending topic on Twitter.

One fan commented, “You know what’s funny, Shawn Mendes said more about Joe Alwyn in an interview than Taylor ever did.”

“How could Shawn Mendes go from ‘Joe Alwyn looks like a kind person’ to ‘he kinda looks like a villain’ in a matter of milliseconds?”

another follower posted on Twitter.

While some found Mendes’ view amusing, others questioned why Vanity Fair felt compelled to approach him about Alwyn.

One Twitter user wondered, “Why tf did Vanity Fair interview Shawn Mendes about Joe Alwyn?”

“Shawn Mendes and his opinions on Joe Alwyn are unimportant. Imagine Taylor’s reaction to this. Another user added, “Idiot.”

For the past five years, Swift and Alwyn have been dating.