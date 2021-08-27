Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors: Camila Cabello Breaks Silence

Camila Cabello addressed the reports that she and Shawn Mendes are already engaged.

Cabello, 24, appeared on Thursday’s edition of “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. The host asked her about the engagement rumors right away during their interview. Fallon showed her a TikTok video in which she appeared to be wearing an engagement ring.

“Did Shawn Mendes propose to you?” says the narrator. Fallon enquired.

“He has not,” the “Cinderella” actress promptly responded, putting an end to the speculations, “and I am not engaged.”

The former Fifth Harmony member also revealed that she had no idea which finger the engagement ring should be worn on.

She acknowledged that she occasionally wears a ring on her ring finger and doesn’t think much about it other than the fact that she’s wearing an ornament.

“I swear to God, I have no idea which hand an engagement ring belongs on, so I’ll just place it on my ring finger,” she added. “I’d appreciate it if you could enlighten me. Which hand is the hand of engagement? Because I have no idea. My parents are both married and had lost their wedding bands, so my mother couldn’t tell me.”

“It’s the left, right?” said Fallon, who was also unsure. “Yeah, I guess it’s the left,” he added.

She shouted, “You don’t even know,” before asking, “Is this common knowledge?”

Fallon revealed that he nearly pulled off his finger with his wedding ring earlier, referring to a mishap that left his left hand bandaged for weeks some years ago. He joked that instead of wearing his wedding ring, he got a tattoo on his lower back that read “Taken.”

Cabello, playing along with the presenter, said, “I have a tattoo of Shawn on my lower back as well.”

“In fact, it says ‘Seor,’ and he has one on his lower back that says ‘Seorita.’”

Cabello and Mendes celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July with a romantic trip to the Caribbean. Before they started dating, the two had been friends for a long time. The “Havana” singer, on the other hand, admitted that she has had feelings for Mendes since they collaborated on the popular song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015.

“I believe he did as well, but we were both quite young at the time, and he was dealing with the pressures of his profession. We didn’t know what to deal with such emotions, I believe. We had this awkward situation where we both liked each other but couldn’t be together. Cabello told Rolling Stone, “It was really bizarre.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.