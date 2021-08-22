Shawn Mendes Discloses How He and Camila Cabello Resolve Their Feuds.

Shawn Mendes is opening up about his relationship with Camila Cabello, including the ups and downs.

On Friday’s broadcast of SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up,” the “Stitches” singer revealed how he and the “Havana” singer handle their disagreements, noting that they make sure to be open and honest with each other to keep their relationship on track.

“We absolutely fight, and we get into the most ridiculous petty squabbles. But I believe we’re fairly adept at figuring out when it’s simply ego talking,” Mendes was quoted as saying by Billboard. “And we’re usually the ones who call each other out. We have a very open and honest relationship, but we do have disagreements.”

In 2019, the “Seorita” collaborators started dating and have been together ever then. The couple shared photographs from their romantic Caribbean holiday in July, when they celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The concept that relationships get easier with time, according to Mendes, is untrue, especially in their case.

“It seems like the longer the relationship lasts, the easier it appears to be to fight,” Mendes explained. “It’s not like we’re constantly holding hands. It never goes bad between us since we’re so nice to each other. It’s usually like a small brawl.”

When asked what he does when he recognizes he’s made a mistake, the 23-year-old Canadian singer said he admits it, even if it “takes all my power in the entire universe.”

“It necessitates everything.” He admitted, “My face undoubtedly appears tight and red, but I claim I’m wrong.” “Hopefully. Maybe she’ll say something different. I’m certain. I don’t always admit when I’m wrong.”

Mendes gushed over Cabello and how she helped him create closer relationships with his loved ones in an interview with VMan last year.

“I don’t know if it was a ‘me thing’ or a ‘men thing,’ but I think for seven years, I was on such a fast route down one direction with blinders on, and I wasn’t maintaining in touch with my family and friends…but when I landed with Camila, she had her family around her more immediately,” he stated.

Cabello’s deep tie with her family and friends, according to the singer, inspired him to pick up the phone and call his own family, “and all of these connections I felt were further away.”

Mendes remarked, “I felt a little bit alone out there and she changed that for me.”