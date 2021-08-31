Shawn Mendes Can’t Be Camila Cabello’s Prince Charming: ‘Would Be Weird’ is a song from the album ‘Would Be Weird.’

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a dream coupling. Cabello has revealed why she doesn’t consider Mendes as her Prince Charming, at least in real life, despite the fact that the couple has been physically attached at the hip since they started dating in 2019.

Cabello is gearing up to make her acting debut in “Cinderella,” and she told Entertainment Tonight that she’s glad Mendes is only her real-life Prince Charming because it “would’ve been awkward” otherwise.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the “Havana” singer discussed her “friend” and how he was with her during one of director Kay Cannon’s Zoom screenings.

While speaking with ET’s Lauren Zima, Cabello stated, “We watched it while Kay was on Zoom and it was, like, the first time I saw the movie and Shawn was there.” “It was simply so amusing.”

She gushed over Mendes, saying, “He’s my guy.” “I’m a huge fan of that guy.”

When asked how she would feel if Mendes portrayed Prince Charming in the film, she stated, “It would’ve been odd [if he played the prince]because he’s my boyfriend IRL.”

Cabello added, “But he’s the best, and I believe we’re incredibly supportive of one other and always want to see each other.”

Cabello was astonished when the 23-year-old singer paid her a visit on set while filming. She recalled how he astonished her the week before the ball when he saw her perform one of the scenes. “So he was there from the beginning and was quite helpful. I’m fortunate to have some amazing folks in my life.”

“It was incredibly enjoyable, and obviously Kay has so much experience…,” the “Senorita” singer remarked of the film and her time on set. and I’m learning a lot along the way.”

Mendes continued, “She would always say, ‘Jokes and songs, jokes and songs,’ to remind us that it’s just being [silly]and singing.”

Fans will get to witness a fresh side of not only the character, but also Cabello, thanks to Canon’s modern perspective on the age-old tale of “Cinderella.” Cinderella isn’t hoping for a prince charming to come and save her this time. In reality, she aspires to be an entrepreneur. Cabello, on the other hand, will not only be making her acting debut, but she will also be strutting her stuff. Brief News from Washington Newsday.