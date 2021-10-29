Shawn Johnson East Discusses Her Miscarriage and Why She Held It Against Herself.

Shawn Johnson East has detailed the thoughts that raced through her head when she learned of her miscarriage four years ago, admitting that she felt responsible due to her previous eating issues and Adderall and diet pill misuse.

The 29-year-old former Olympic gymnast had a miscarriage in 2017, two years before she and her husband Andrew East had Drew Hazel, their 2-year-old daughter.

Jett James, their 3-month-old son, was born in July.

During an appearance on People’s new podcast “Me Becoming Mom,” Johnson East about her miscarriage and the guilt she felt afterward.

“I had fought with eating disorders for a long time, taking excessive doses of Adderall and weight loss drugs,” she admitted. “I had abused my body for so long that my greatest concern going through all of that back then was that I would permanently harm my body.” And I hadn’t had a period in years, and I’d done a lot of damage.” Johnson East recounted worrying to herself at the time that she had somehow caused the miscarriage and that her body would never be able to have a child, despite the doctor’s assurances that it was “nothing” she did.

“Oh my gosh, if I could just go back to that doctor’s office,” she added, “I was trying so hard to keep it together but I was cracking inside because in my mind, just being a mother, you have all of these guilts and concerns.” “I felt like, ‘Isn’t my body designed to bear children?’ Is it possible that I’ve abused it to the point where it can’t bear a child? Is this God’s way of letting me know I’m not cut out for motherhood?” Johnson East and her husband broke the terrible news in October 2017 on their YouTube channel. She stated in the video that the film is “a little bit delicate” and “not the happiest,” but that they chose to discuss the miscarriage because they believed many couples could connect to the loss.

She captioned the video, "The past 48 hours have been some of the happiest, scariest, and saddest days of my life." "My husband Andrew and I found out we were pregnant unexpectedly, only to learn sad news hours later." I've been crying more than I've ever cried before.