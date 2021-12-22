Shaun Wallace of The Chase responds to Bradley Walsh’s’retirement plans.’

Shaun Wallace of The Chase has responded to co-star Bradley Walsh’s past comments about leaving the show in the future.

Bradley, 61, spoke earlier this year about his hectic job and hopes to retire in the coming years.

“You know what, I won’t have to do any of it in a couple of years; I’ll be retired and that’ll be it,” he remarked.

"It appears as if I'm on your screen all the time only because I cram everything into a certain region of the year.

“We produce 210 Chases, 16 Celebrity Chases, and 16 Beat The Chasers.” It was simply 86 days of recording.” Some fans were alarmed by The Dark Destroyer’s sudden disclosure on the Sliding Doors podcast, but he dismissed the rumors.

In an interview with the Express, Shaun expressed his hope that Bradley would not leave anytime soon.

“Let’s hope not, I haven’t heard that,” he said, “but if I have anything to do with it, he’ll be going till his last breath.”

Anne Hegerty had previously put supporters at ease following Bradley’s admission.

“I mean, I think this was Brad just going off the cuff,” she stated on the My Time Capsule podcast. I don’t believe he intends to retire.

“I believe he was simply implying that I couldn’t go on indefinitely.”