Shaun Ryder: I’ve always sensed things wasn’t quite right.

The enfant terrible of indie rock has just become an activist.

Shaun Ryder, the vocalist of Madchester’s Happy Mondays, has taken it upon himself to raise awareness about the difficulties that persons with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder experience (ADHD).

“I’ve known something wasn’t quite right throughout my life,” he says over the phone from his home in Salford, Greater Manchester.

“It’s what got me into drinking as a kid, taking drugs as a kid, and getting into trouble as a kid,” says the author. I didn’t learn the alphabet until I was 28 years old, and I only learned how to sing it when someone instructed me to.”

Last year, the singer and multi-instrumentalist – who is now known as much for his TV performances on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Gogglebox as for his huge back catalogue – was diagnosed after two of his children, aged 12 and 30, received similar diagnoses (ADHD tends to run in families).

In his gruff Mancunian twang, the 58-year-old explains, “Learning is remembering.”

“I have approximately ten things going on in my head at the same time, and the wires don’t connect. They all say, “It’s the drugs,” but it isn’t. This is how I’ve always been.”

It’s no secret that Ryder and his merry men overindulged during their heyday in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when rave music exploded in the UK during the Second Summer Of Love, and they published relevant songs like Kinky Afro and Step On.

Ryder and his maraca-wielding bandmate, Bez, may even be said to have courted controversy and made it a part of the Happy Mondays brand. Ryder, on the other hand, sees his drug usage, which resulted in a heroin addiction, as a result of his situation and lack of support.

“You never heard the label ‘ADHD’ when I was in school,” he recalls. “At school, we didn’t even hear the word ‘dyslexic.’ There wasn’t much to choose from. As far as we were concerned, it wasn’t even on the globe. I was in set four, which was essentially a crowd control class. It reminded me of a dummy set. Now it’s my turn. (This is a brief piece.)