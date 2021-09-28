Sharon Leal and Lea Salonga To Appear In ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ On HBO Max.

Lea Salonga, Sharon Leal, and Elena Goode will join the cast of HBO’s “Pretty Little Liars” revival, according to HBO Max.

They’ll play the mothers of a new generation of girls who are being tormented by an unknown foe.

Zakiya Young and Carly Pope will also have recurring roles on “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.”

Chandler Kinney (“Zombies 2”), Bailee Madison (“Good Witch”), Maia Reficco (“Strangers”), Malia Pyles (“Baskets”), and Zaria (“Black-ish”) will portray the major characters in the relaunch of the popular 2010-2017 series, according to the streaming portal.

The series takes place in the current day, 20 years after a horrific incident nearly destroyed Millwood, a fictional community. According to Variety, a group of juvenile girls known as the new “little liars” will be tortured by a secret enemy seeking vengeance for the atrocities their parents committed two decades earlier.

Salonga, who starred in the 2019 film “Yellow Rose,” will play Elodie, Minnie’s (“Pyles”) overprotective mother who works extra hours for the sake of her daughter who had a horrific childhood experience. The actress voiced characters in the animated films “Mulan” and “Aladdin,” and won a Tony Award for her portrayal as Kim in “Miss Saigon.”

Marjorie, a nurse at Millwood General, will be played by Goode. Her daughter Noa, played by Reficco, has a secret that could jeopardize their relationship. Goode is known for his roles in the films “Straight Outta Compton” and “Elliot Loves.”

Sidney, a single mother who works in real estate, will be played by Leal. Tabby is her only child (Kinney). Imogen, her adopted daughter, is also hers (Madison). The actress has previously appeared in films such as “Dreamgirls,” “Why Did I Get Married?” and “First Love.”

Young portrays Faran’s mother, Corey, who is a single mother (Zaria). Corey claims to be a lawyer throughout the series, despite the fact that she works as a paralegal. Young has been in the television series “Orange Is The New Black,” the Broadway production “The Little Mermaid,” and the play “Disgraced.”

Meanwhile, Pope will play Imogen’s mother, Davie, in the series. Her mother-daughter relationship has always been tumultuous, but a horrific event from her dark background will strengthen their bond.

On Aug. 19, producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa posted a photo of the five leads to his Instagram page.

"Then there were five more." Pretty Little Liars (aka Stunning Empowered Final Girls) is our quintet.