Sharon Gless recalls gaining weight for a role and describes it as the “dumbest” decision she has ever made.

Sharon Gless previously gained 40 pounds for a part, which she now considers to be one of her “dumbest” decisions.

According to Page Six, the 78-year-old actress claimed in her new memoir, “Apparently There Were Complaints,” that she was offered a fat suit for a character named Annie Wilkes but instead elected to gain 40 pounds.

“They said to me when I got it [the part], ‘We’ll make you a fat costume,'” Gless told the site on Tuesday. “I had just entered menopause, after all. ‘You don’t have to do that; I’ll take care of it!’ I said. One of the most stupid things I’ve ever done.” Gless, who starred in the 1992 drama “Misery,” said her husband, producer Barney Rosenzweig, was taken aback when he saw her onstage.

“He hadn’t seen me in a month and didn’t recognize me. That irritated him much “She recalled something. Menopause made gaining those pounds easy for the star of “Cagney and Lacey: The Return.”

The actress, on the other hand, pondered on her experience and stated, “It’s the most difficult thing I’ve ever gone through, and I’m sure it’s the most difficult thing my husband has ever gone through. You don’t know who you are if you’re going through that, there’s no kidding about it.” For a long period, the actress revealed that she struggled with her weight gain.

“To be honest, I believe our industry places far too much premium on scale,” Gless remarked. “How about if the actress performs admirably? It’s a major issue in our industry, albeit it’s lot more equitable now.” The actress’ biography covers a variety of topics, including her battle with addiction and her blind date with director Steven Spielberg.

On the work front, Gless will appear in Jesse Peretz’s drama film “Constance.” Elisabeth Shue and Kevin Dunn also star in the film.