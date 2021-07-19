Sharon Gaffka of Love Island lashes out at trolls after receiving derogatory tweets.

Sharon Gaffka, who became the fourth girl to be ejected from the villa, appealed with supporters to be patient.

“Finally back in the UK, resting on my sofa with the pizza I’ve been yearning for weeks!” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself in a Manchester bar. My day one @zaranmorgan deserves a huge shout out for handling my Instagram while working like a boss! I wouldn’t be able to accomplish it without you!

“Thank you so much to everyone who has sent love and support in the form of messages! It’s all meant the world to me because it’s been such a whirlwind!”

Fans of Coronation Street point out a major issue in Todd’s scheme.

“However, a reminder to those who have taken the time to write me some less nice words, please keep in mind that I am only human,” she wrote. Summer 2021 is still going on!”

During Sunday’s dramatic recoupling, Sharon became the fourth female to be ejected from the island.

Hugo Hammond had previously sent her abusive messages after he indicated he didn’t like “fake” girls in a heated dispute.

In reality, this season of Love Island has been hampered by the issue of internet bullying, with the participants’ families and friends being forced to report abusive remarks.

Shannon Singh was thrown from the island, while Chloe Burrows received death threats as a result of her early decision to partner up with Aaron Francis.

Dani Dyer and Megan Barton Hanson, both former Love Island contestants, have also asked fans to be kind.

On their Instagram sites, the reality stars all said the same thing: “Love Island is back.” So, here’s a friendly reminder. Nobody deserves to be mocked, belittled, or condemned because they decided to put themselves in the public eye. Our words and deeds have power. Be kind in a world where you can be anything.”