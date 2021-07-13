Shark Week stunt on ‘Jackass’ goes wrong as shark bites star’s hand

Daredevil Sean McInerney was bitten by a shark during a water stunt for Discovery’s annual “Shark Week” episode.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the “Jackass” star, also known as Poopies, was attempting to wakeboard across shark-infested seas over a ramp in an attempt to literally “jump the shark.”

According to the site, the action was inspired by a 1977 episode of the comedy “Happy Days,” in which Fonzie (Henry Winkler) jumps over a shark while on a water-ski. According to The Independent, the expression “jumping the shark” has evolved to allude to the idea of using outrageous stunts to market something that was once popular but is no longer.

McInerney, on the other hand, fell off his board during the act and was attacked on the arm and hand by a shark after entering the water.

McInerney’s left hand was injured by one of the animals’ bites during the incident.

Crews rushed in to remove McInerney out of the water and provide medical aid on him, according to footage released by Discovery Tuesday, which marked the start of “Shark Week” this year.

According to News.com.au, McInerney had a serious bite to his hand, causing artery and tendon damage.

In the Discovery video, McInerney’s “Jackass” co-star Chris Pontius noted, “Poopies is doing fantastic, they were able to fix all the damage.” “If you’re in the daredevil industry, you expect and accept that things are going to go wrong every now and then.”

Despite knowing there was a danger, McInerney claimed he never imagined he would be bitten by a shark.

In the video, he says, “I definitely got a degree in shark college there.” “I can’t say I blame the sharks. I mean, it was dinnertime, and I was in their living room.”

Stephen Glover, aka Steve-O, a fellow “Jackass” cast member, shared a photo of McInerney’s injuries on Instagram on Monday, showing the latter’s hand covered in stitches.

Glover captioned the photo, “[McInerney’s] hand gets utterly mangled on our Jackass #SharkWeek special.” “Go ahead and follow [McInerney] right now because he’s about to blow the f–k up,” says the narrator.