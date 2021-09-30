Shark vacuum cleaner prices have been cut in a new Currys PC World sale.

Currys PC World has started a large sale, with huge discounts on a variety of items, including renowned Shark vacuum cleaners.

A variety of Shark models have been reduced in price, with certain products saving up to 50%.

Currys PC World is holding a sale ahead of Black Friday 2021, which Currys PC World is expected to participate in strongly.

Many of the savings in Currys’ ‘Amazing Deals’ sale, which runs through October 4, will be similar to those that will be available around November 26 when other retailers, such as Amazon, launch their own Black Friday deals on electronics and gaming products.

Shark vacuum cleaners are presently available for half-price or 30% discount, depending on the model picked.

The SHARK DuoClean Powered Lift-Away True Pet Anti Hair Wrap model is now on sale for £249, down from £369.

The AZ910UKT upright bagless vacuum cleaner is now available in rose gold and can be purchased here.

Which Shark Vacuum bargain is the best and why?

It’s a great choice for pet owners because it features anti-hair wrap technology to keep tangled hair at bay.

With its DuoClean technology and wider floorhead, you can clean carpets and hard floors without having to switch heads from room to room.

The bristle bar cleans deep into carpets to pick up trapped pet hair and other debris, while the soft brush roll makes direct contact with hard floor surfaces, pulling up dirt and fine dust for a perfect clean in one go.

In the meantime, the Currys PC World deal includes a number of different Shark models.

The Shark portable vacuum cleaners are the lowest models available in the sale.

This black Shark CH950UKT Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for £59.99 and has a rating of four and a half stars out of five.

Alternatively, save £51 on this Shark WV251UK Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in grey, which is now on sale for £129 (it was previously £180).

It has a 16-minute run time and comes with two attachments.

The most costly Shark vacuum on the market right now. “The summary has come to an end.”