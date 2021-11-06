Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex, on his and Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement: ‘Hope They Get Good Ratings.’

Following the couple’s recent engagement, Shanna Moakler appeared to throw some shade at her ex-husband Travis Barker and his fiancée Kourtney Kardashian.

When Moakler, 46, was interviewed by photographers in Woodland Hills, California, this week, she was honest about her feelings about Barker getting engaged to Kardashian after less than a year of dating.

“Really, they got engaged?” says the narrator. After being accosted by paparazzi in her car with on-again, off-again boyfriend Matthew Rondeau, Moakler humorously requested in a video obtained by Page Six. “I haven’t received any information about that.” “I’m really pleased” for her ex, 45, and the 42-year-old “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, Moakler added, adding that she thinks their relationship is “wonderful.” “I think they’re quite deserving of one another,” she concluded, clearly casting aspersions on the couple. I’m hoping they earn high marks.” On the 17th of October, Barker proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. According to Page Six, the seaside proposal was shot for the Kardashians’ planned Hulu docuseries.

The author of OnlyFans stated that she is “neither envious or angry” about the couple’s engagement. Moakler, who has two estranged children with Barker, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, claimed she was in a better place in her life.

“I’m actually quite content with where I’m at in life.” That life was already mine. I’ve already completed it. “I had my own TV program,” Moakler remarked, referring to her 2005 reality series “Meet the Barkers,” which she co-hosted with her ex-husband. “I’m fine.” Yes, I’m in a pretty wonderful place.” She did, however, call Barker’s approach to courting the reality star “strange,” because it seemed to match her own encounter with the Blink-182 drummer.

The newly engaged pair recently recreated the 1993 classic “True Romance” for Halloween, a longtime favorite of Moakler and Barker. The film even inspired the former couple to name their daughter Alabama after Patricia Arquette’s character.

In addition, months before revealing their Halloween costumes, Kardashian and Barker shared a selfie of themselves viewing the film, which Moakler thought was “strange.”

“What was strange was that they were talking about a film that Travis and I had bonded over.” In the movie, I referred to him as Clarence. “We named our daughter Alabama after the movie’s character,” Moakler told Us Weekly in May. “I went down the aisle to ‘True Romance’s’ ‘You’re So Cool.'” It was our first time dancing at our place. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.