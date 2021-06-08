Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex, makes a shady Instagram comment that implies she “hates” Kim Kardashian West.

Shanna Moakler, Travis Barker’s ex-wife, is not a fan of Kim Kardashian West, as she just stated in a shady Instagram comment.

Moakler has once again poured shade at Kardashian West, just weeks after she alleged the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had an affair with the Blink 182 drummer. But this time, the model seemed to have expressed her actual sentiments for the reality star.

Shanna Moakler allegedly responded to a tweet criticizing Kim Kardashian West for ‘hating’ her.

In a since-deleted Instagram comment on June 4, Moakler took her contempt for Kardashian West to a new level, reportedly implying that she “hates” the reality star.

The controversy began when an Instagram user captioned a screenshot of the KKW Beauty mogul, “I f*cking hate her.”

Moakler apparently commented, “You’re not alone,” in reaction to the nasty caption, which has since been removed.

The sassy remark is the most recent jab the former pageant queen has aimed at the reality star.

Moakler accused Kardashian West of having an affair with Barker in May, claiming that it was one of the reasons they separated in 2008 after four years of marriage.

She told Us Weekly, “I divorced my ex because I saw them – I caught them having an affair.”

“NO False narrative!” Kardashian West wrote in an Instagram Q&A in response to Moakler’s charges. We’ve been friends for a long time, and I’m ecstatic for him and Kourtney.”

Kardashian West and her celebrity cousins were also criticized by Moakler for “destroying” her family.

"Because of this family, my family is fractured, and now my kids and I are estranged from one other because of another sister in the family," she told TMZ.