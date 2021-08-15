‘Shame on you,’ Kaley Cuoco says to the coach who allegedly punched a horse at the Olympics.

Kaley Cuoco has slammed the coach and rider who allegedly hit a horse earlier this month at the Tokyo Olympics.

The “Big Bang Theory” star condemned German instructor Kim Raisner and rider Annika Schleu for the Aug. 6 incident on her Instagram Stories on Friday. Schleu was having trouble managing and corralling the horse, Saint Boy, in a video from the women’s modern pentathlon that leaked online, leading to Raisner apparently beating the animal and encouraging the rider to do the same.

Cuoco, who has been an equestrian since she was a youngster, offered to buy Saint Boy and give him a better life on Instagram Stories, stating, “Name your price.”

“I feel compelled to speak out about this scandal…

According to People, she wrote, “This is hardly Olympic show jumping.” “In so many respects, this is a horrible, classless, and abusive portrayal of our sport. “This group should be ashamed of itself.”

Cuoco then went on to say to Schleu and Raisner, “You and your team did not represent your county or this sport proud.” You make a poor impression on us. Shame on you, and good luck to any animal that crosses your path.”

Photos of Schleu crying while fighting to get the horse to jump during the competition were posted alongside the “Flight Attendant” actress’s comments.

Cuoco later branded their behavior “disgusting on all levels,” adding, “This rider and her’trainer’ are a shame.” I’m going to buy the horse outright and give it the life it deserves.”

Later, as she shared news headlines about her statements, Cuoco said she “wasn’t kidding” when she offered to give Saint Boy a new home.

Raisner was excluded from the Olympics as a result of the incident, according to the Union Internationale de Pentathlon Moderne (UIPM), the sport’s regulatory body.

The UIPM Executive Board (EB) has issued Germany team coach Kim Raisner a black card, disqualifying her from the rest of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, according to the announcement. “During the Riding discipline of the Women’s Modern Pentathlon competition, the EB reviewed video footage that appeared to show Ms Raisner striking the horse Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu (GER), with her fist.”

“Her conduct were found to be in breach of the UIPM Competition Rules, which apply to all recognized Modern Pentathlon contests, including the Olympic Games,” the statement stated.

Fencing, freestyle swimming, and equestrian are the five events in the modern pentathlon. Brief News from Washington Newsday.