Shakira Will Participate In An NBC Dance Competition For Families.

Shakira and NBC have teamed together for a new reality show called “Dancing With Myself.” The event, which is based on the singer’s passion for dancing, is a family-friendly competition open to dancers of all ages and backgrounds.

According to Variety, participants will participate in weekly dancing challenges designed and taught by the show’s celebrity creators, including the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer herself.

“Contestants are isolated in their own pods for a limited period to learn the new routines, add their own flair, and then perform their hearts out in front of a live audience,” the dance competition show’s regulations stated.

“As the competition progresses, Shakira and her judging panel offer immediate criticism and encouragement, but the studio audience ultimately determines who wins Best Dancer of the Night and receives the $10,000 award.”

Shakira posted a statement with TVLine expressing her excitement for the show. “I’m ecstatic to be a part of a dance competition that values creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, let alone how it contributes to a sense of community,” the singer remarked.

“Some of the brilliance I’ve seen has blown me away, thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media.” “Dance has always been a transformational, empowering, and fun force in my life, and I’m excited to show the world how transformative, empowering, and fun it can be,” she concluded.

On Wednesday, the Colombian singer shared the news on Twitter, writing, “It’s everything you love about dance challenges, but now it’s a competition.” I don’t want to give too much away, but I’m really looking forward to seeing it. “Be on the lookout.” The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment. Other executive producers on the show include John Irwin, Dave Kuba, Eli Frankel, Ben Thursby-Palmer, and Jaime Levine, in addition to Shakira.

