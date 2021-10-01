Shailene Woodley Wears a Green Bikini on a Beach Trip Without Her Fiancé Aaron Rodgers.

This week, Shailene Woodley went to the beach in Malibu, California, with several of her friends.

The “Divergent” actress, who is engaged to NFL star Aaron Rodgers, was pictured at the beach Wednesday showing her fit form in a green checkered bikini.

Woodley, 29, was shown with a bright surfboard and a towel in photographs acquired by Page Six. Her hair was pulled back into a sloppy bun, and she accessorized with black sunglasses and a gold necklace.

She got along with several pals and spread her towel and stuff on the sand before going for a swim.

As she spoke with the other surfers who had emerged from the water, she appeared pleasant and calm.

While Woodley was seen holding a surfboard, no photographs of her actually surfing were taken, according to the outlet.

According to the site, Woodley didn’t wear her engagement ring, implying that she left it at home to avoid losing it in the ocean.

Woodley’s fiancé did not accompany her to the beach.

Rodgers and the actress are spending time apart as he prepares for another NFL season with the Green Bay Packers, after announcing their engagement earlier this year.

Despite the fact that they haven’t been able to spend much time together recently due to their separate occupations, Rodgers believes that the separation will be beneficial to both of them.

He told Haute Living, “It’s a hectic work time for her, so [my decision]certainly came at a good moment for both of us to be able to focus on our job.” “I believe it will be beneficial.” Her office was closed for a full year [during the coronavirus outbreak], and she has a number of initiatives lined up. She enjoys her work and her own schedule, which I am sure I do as well.”

According to Woodley, the couple is not in any hurry to arrange their wedding or raise a family. However, after Woodley published a black-and-white snapshot of a baby’s feet on her Instagram Story, some followers hypothesized that couple may be considering having children.

One follower remarked, “The question is why would Shailene upload a picture of infant feet without any context whatsoever.”

"Does she have a child?" Is it a haphazardly born child? Who is this mysterious figure? Is it possible that Shailene Woodley had a kid and no one knew about it? Another admirer said, "I need some information here."