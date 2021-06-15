Sex Positive on ‘The Bachelorette’ Katie Thurston Responds to a Fan Who Asserts That She Isn’t the Best Role Model

Katie Thurston is not only the star of Season 17 of The Bachelorette, but she has also become associated with the term sex positive. Thurston’s forthright approach about her sexuality is backed by the majority of Bachelor Nation. However, one bachelorette received a remark from a social media user telling her she’s “not the best role model.” Find out what Thurston has to say about sex positivity in his response.

[SPOILER ALERT: The Bachelorette Season 17, Episode 2 contains spoilers.]

Katie Thurston presents a message of sex acceptance to ‘Bachelor Nation.’

Thurston originally caught Bachelor Nation’s attention when she met Matt James with a vibrator during his season of The Bachelor. Thurston built a bond with James throughout her time on the bachelor’s season. In the house, though, she was a force to be reckoned with.

Because of her sex-positive attitude and readiness to stand up to bullies, the 30-year-old bank marketing manager became an instant fan favorite. Thurston was ultimately ousted from The Bachelor Season 25 in week 6, but the franchise revealed her as the next bachelorette during the “After the Final Rose” special.

Katie Thurston, star of ‘The Bachelorette,’ responds to sex positivity criticism on Twitter.

The bachelorette shared a comment she received on social media about a Betches story as the second episode of Thurston’s season aired. The message began, “Wish not so much about sex.” “The show is viewed by younger females [like us], but it is not the finest role model for 13-17 [year-olds].”

This is the perfect time to bring up the subject of sex. There is no such thing as a taboo subject when it comes to sex. It’s perfectly normal and natural. Because your teenager is likely to engage in sexual activities, you should have an open discussion with them about it and provide a safe environment where they may receive guidance and support. pic.twitter.com/b7OJyYSpuz

June 14, 2021 — Katie Thurston (@katiethurston)

Thurston responded to the post on her Instagram Stories and Twitter. “This is the best age to talk about sex,” Thurston began.