‘Sex And The City’s’ (Sex And The City’s) (Sex And The City’s In the Kim Cattrall feud, Chris Noth supports Sarah Jessica Parker.

Chris Noth has spoken out about his former “Sex and the City” co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall’s supposed animosity.

When asked why he thought Cattrall, 65, didn’t take part in the “SATC” revival, “And Just Like That,” the 67-year-old actor, who played “Mr. Big” on the program, defended Parker, 56.

“I have to tell you,” Noth said in an interview with The Guardian on Sunday, “I have absolutely no idea what she’s thinking or feeling.” “I know I’m very close to SJ, and [Cattrall’s] portrayals of her aren’t even close.” According to the site, the “Law & Order” alum “loved” Cattrall and thought she was “marvelous” on the show. He said, though, that he has no idea why she is moving on. The feud was then described as “sad and uncomfortable” by Noth. “I don’t like seeing somebody talking down about [Parker] because she’s a target and people can be harsh,” Noth explained. He also stated that he feels “extremely protective” of Parker, therefore the dispute and Cattrall’s past accusations about Parker did not sit well with him.

While Noth and Parker are slated to act in HBO Max’s next “Sex and the City” spinoff, Cattrall has declined to appear in “And Just Like That” as well as a third film.

When they worked together on the renowned HBO series from 1998 to 2004, rumors of a quarrel between Cattrall and Parker began to circulate. According to Us Weekly, the two had a major falling out in the show’s last season because Parker was paid far more than Cattrall.

The dispute is said to have caused delays in the production of the two “Sex and the City” movies, which were released in 2008 and 2010.

Parker earlier told The Telegraph during an interview on the set of the first "Sex and the City" film, "She mentioned money, and no one should hate her for it." "People decided that we had demonized her. 'Are you disappointed that you weren't able to make the movie?' no one bothered to ask [the rest of us]. Yes. 'Do you respect and support her decision not to participate?'" During an interview with British talk show host Piers Morgan, Cattrall, however, denied asking for more money or projects. She also claimed that none of her co-stars had contacted her when news of her holding up the show began to circulate.