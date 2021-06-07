Several well-known actors were considered for the role of Cher in the film ‘Clueless.’

Clueless wouldn’t be the same without Alicia Silverstone as Cher. Filmmakers wanted Silverstone from the start, but it appears that studio bosses were skeptical about a 17-year-old Silverstone. Several additional young actors were considered for the legendary film, many of whom are now household names.

Who else could have played Cher in ‘Clueless’?

Amy Heckerling, the writer-director, had her heart set on Silverstone from the start, but casting executives wanted to conduct a thorough search. There were other actors on the rise at the time who were being vetted.

In 2015, Heckerling told Vanity Fair, “I saw Alicia Witt.” “… Tiffani Thiessen,” says the narrator. T