‘Sesame Street’ Introduces Ji-Young, the First Asian American Muppet.

“Sesame Street” is introducing Ji-young, the first Asian American muppet since the show’s inception more than five decades ago.

In “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special,” the new character will make her official debut. The diversity of Asian and Pacific Islander (API) communities will be celebrated in this episode. According to People, it will also feature superstars such as Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi, and Naomi Osaka.

Ji-young is a 7-year-old Korean American kid who enjoys skating and playing her electric guitar. The new child on the block is eager to share her knowledge of Korean culture, particularly food, with her friends and neighbors. According to AP News, she enjoys cooking with her grandma, especially tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes).

She disclosed the meaning of her name and stated that she felt destined to be a part of the show, which premiered on November 10, 1969.

“So, in traditional Korean, the two syllables each have a different meaning, and Ji denotes smart or wise. Young also indicates valiant, courageous, and strong. But when we went to look it up, guess what? Ji can also be translated as sesame “According to the outlet, she explained.

Kathleen Kim, a 41-year-old Korean American puppeteer, will play Ji-young. Some of the personality of the character is based on her.

In 2014, Kim was accepted into a “Sesame Street” program. It soon led into mentorship, and she was offered a seat on the show.

She reportedly grew up watching the program, so becoming a part of it and contributing to the creation of an original Muppet is a dream come true for her.

“I feel like I’m putting a lot of pressure on myself to teach these things and to be this representative that I didn’t have when I was a kid,” Kim explained.

Leslie Carrara-Rudolph, who plays Abby Cadabby, a fellow puppeteer, told her that “It has nothing to do with us… It everything comes down to this message.” Ji-young was created in response to an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes during the current COVID-19 pandemic, according to Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice president of creative and production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”

“Of course, we knew we wanted to make an Asian muppet when we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islander perspective,” Stallings said.

