Senju’s Clever Play in ‘Tokyo Revengers’ 216 Spoilers

The shrewd maneuver the leader of Brahman would make to attain his goal may be revealed in Chapter 216 of “Tokyo Revengers.”

The name of the guy Hanagaki Takemitchi met in Harajuku was revealed in the previous chapter of the hit manga “Tokyo Revengers,” which astonished fans once again. Before the meeting, Akashi, the Brahman Gang’s second-in-command, warned Takemitchi not to be surprised, implying what the time traveler would see during the conference. While everyone was taken aback when they saw Takemitchi dressed in a girl’s uniform, others believe there’s more to it than meets the eye.

There are a few theories as to why the last panel of the previous chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” included a girl. Senju Karawagi, the leader of one of Tokyo’s most notorious criminal gangs, is thought to be a girl, according to one theory. If this is the case, she is the series’ first and only female leader of a band of lads. Except for a few trusted cops like Akashi, her true identity may be unknown to the members of her gang.

Another possibility for the last panel in the previous chapter of “Tokyo Revengers” is that it is a smart maneuver by Senju. Takemitchi, like Draken, joined Brahman to save Mikey, and since his goal corresponds with that of the delinquent gang, having a powerful gang to assist him is a sensible move. Senju may have used the “female card” to safeguard this purpose.

Senju disguises himself as a girl in public to avoid suspicion and obtain information away from inquisitive eyes. Furthermore, this supports the popular belief that Senju Karawagi is Manjiro Sano’s long-lost brother (Mikey).

The 216th episode of “Tokyo Revengers” will be released on Wednesday. The events following Takemitchi and Senju’s meeting will most likely be continued in the next manga installment. It could also contain information about Mikey and his Kantou Manji Gang. On Kodansha, fans may read the official manga installment of “Tokyo Revengers” 216.